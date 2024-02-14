Who Is Medha Kulkarni? Former Kothrud MLA Is BJP's Nominee For Rajya Sabha Polls From Maharashtra | X/@Medha_kulkarni

Medha Kulkarni, former MLA from Pune's Kothrud, has been nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra. The saffron party made the announcement on Wednesday. Alongside Kulkarni, Ashok Chavan and Ajit Gopchhade are the other two BJP nominees from the state.

Who is Medha Kulkarni?

Medha Kulkarni currently serves as the national vice-president of the BJP women’s wing. She represented the Kothrud Assembly constituency from 2014 to 2019. She was denied a party ticket in the 2019 elections to accommodate then-Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

Kulkarni, also an educationist, had last year taken a contrarian view to Patil and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol on the Balbharti-Paud Road link project, which is being opposed by a section of residents as it will partially cut the Vetal Tekdi.

Earlier, she also alleged that rivals within the party are attempting to "erase her political existence" and that the BJP disregards her loyalty.

In an emotional statement, Kulkarni highlighted instances where she felt sidelined, including being excluded from key events and decisions. Kulkarni wrote that she had silently suffered political victimisation but chose to speak up after seeing the posters for the inauguration of the Chandani Chowk flyover erected in her former constituency.

“Who had taken this project to respected Gadkari-ji? He had stated in a speech two years ago that because of Medhatai this project was taken up. At that time none of the present leaders of Kothrud were involved at that time. Now they are taking the entire credit to themselves. Are they trying to erase the existence of people like me?” Kulkarni wrote.

She added, “Some time ago, when Modi-ji, Amit Shah-ji visited Pune, selected people were given ‘all access’ passes by keeping the protocol aside. Although I am on a national post, I was not given such a pass. Recently, when ‘mandal adhyaksh’ were decided by Kothrud constituency, I was kept aside. This clearly means that the local leaders don’t want me."

Kulkarni said she had raised the issues with senior leaders. “For their personal gain, these people are doing cutthroat, manipulative politics. To a loyal worker like me, it’s evident that my loyalty is of no value,” she wrote.

She said that her rivals could easily sideline her because she had no muscle or monetary power. “I am a worker who comes from an ordinary family, devotedly working by following a certain ideology. And with all my heart, I’ve worked for people from all walks of society. Now, however, it’s become unbearable for me to see my efforts being erased,” Kulkarni further wrote.