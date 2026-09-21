Who Is Mahesh Mote? Pune Influencer At Centre Of Controversy After MNS Action Over Raj Thackeray Reel | Sourced

Pune: Social media influencer Mahesh Mote was allegedly humiliated by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Pune over remarks he made about party chief Raj Thackeray in a reel. Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. They show Mote with black ink smeared on his face. He is also seen doing sit-ups with slippers on his head and prostrating before a photograph of Raj Thackeray.

Mote was later made to record an apology video. He is seen visibly distressed and on the verge of tears while apologising to Thackeray and MNS workers. According to reports, no police complaint had been filed over the incident as of Sep 21, 2026.

Mote apologises in emotional video

In the video posted on his social media account, Mote apologised to Raj Thackeray and MNS office-bearers. He said he had inadvertently spoken incorrectly about Raj Thackeray. He also apologised to Shubham Jagdale and other MNS office-bearers.

Mote said he regretted his actions and blamed his pursuit of reels and social media attention for the situation. He also appealed to MNS workers not to target him further.

“Friends, inadvertently, I spoke somewhat incorrectly about Raj Saheb,” Mote said in the video. He then apologised to Thackeray, Sainath Babar, Ashish Sable, Shubham and other MNS office-bearers. The video shows him speaking with folded hands and appearing emotional during the apology.

MNS workers confronted him in Katraj

The controversy reportedly began with a reel in which Mote made comments about Raj Thackeray. MNS leaders described the remarks as objectionable and personal.

MNS Pune City president Sainath Babar told that Mote had made objectionable reels and personal comments about Raj Thackeray. The party, however, did not provide details of the exact remarks in the reel.

According to MNS Hadapsar sub-divisional president Shubham Jagdale, Mote had been in Kerala for around 15 to 20 days. After learning that he had returned to Pune and was in the Katraj area, MNS workers reportedly reached a park there and took him to the party's local office.

Videos from the incident show Mote being made to perform sit-ups with slippers placed on his head. His face was also smeared with black ink. He was then made to prostrate before a photograph of Raj Thackeray before recording the apology.

Jagdale described the action as the party's “MNS style” response to remarks against its chief. He also referred to the treatment as “Mahaprasad” while speaking about the incident.

Who is Mahesh Mote?

Mote is a Pune-based social media content creator known for making short reels and street-based videos. He has a large following on Instagram and has previously attracted attention over his social media content.

He was also in the news earlier this year after a dispute at a toll plaza in Jejuri, where he identified himself as a “reel star” during an argument with toll staff.

The latest controversy has again put Mote in the spotlight, this time after his remarks about the MNS chief.

The incident and the apology video have since circulated widely online, drawing attention to the confrontation between the influencer and MNS workers.