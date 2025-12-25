Who Is Adarsh Kumar Modi? All You Need To Know About Pune’s New Principal Chief Commissioner Of Income Tax | PIB

Senior Indian Revenue Service officer Adarsh Kumar Modi has assumed charge as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Pune, on Monday and will hold additional charge for Nagpur with immediate effect.

Adarsh Kumar Modi, Indian Revenue Service (1990 batch), has assumed charge as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Nagpur. He is holding the Pune Region Charge as a substantial charge & the Nagpur Region Charge as an additional charge.

Modi brings with him over three decades of extensive experience in tax administration, encompassing field formations, investigation, appellate work, TDS administration, and vigilance. Before his present posting, he was serving as the Director General of Income Tax (Vigilance) and Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

He served in the Pune charge from 2012 to 2019, during which he held key positions including Commissioner of Income Tax (DR), ITAT, Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), and Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS). He has also held senior assignments in Gujarat and Delhi, including roles in the Investigation and Vigilance Directorates.

Apart from his professional responsibilities, Shri Modi has a deep interest in Hindustani Classical Music. His assumption of charge is expected to further strengthen efficient, fair, and accountable tax administration in the Nagpur charge.