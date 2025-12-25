 Who Is Adarsh Kumar Modi? All You Need To Know About Pune’s New Principal Chief Commissioner Of Income Tax
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWho Is Adarsh Kumar Modi? All You Need To Know About Pune’s New Principal Chief Commissioner Of Income Tax

Who Is Adarsh Kumar Modi? All You Need To Know About Pune’s New Principal Chief Commissioner Of Income Tax

Senior Indian Revenue Service officer Adarsh Kumar Modi has assumed charge as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Pune, on Monday and will hold additional charge for Nagpur with immediate effect.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Who Is Adarsh Kumar Modi? All You Need To Know About Pune’s New Principal Chief Commissioner Of Income Tax | PIB

Senior Indian Revenue Service officer Adarsh Kumar Modi has assumed charge as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Pune, on Monday and will hold additional charge for Nagpur with immediate effect.

Adarsh Kumar Modi, Indian Revenue Service (1990 batch), has assumed charge as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Nagpur. He is holding the Pune Region Charge as a substantial charge & the Nagpur Region Charge as an additional charge.

Read Also
'Vote For Us, Win Thailand Tour, SUV, Gold': Pune Poll Candidates Woo Voters With Extravagant...
article-image

Modi brings with him over three decades of extensive experience in tax administration, encompassing field formations, investigation, appellate work, TDS administration, and vigilance. Before his present posting, he was serving as the Director General of Income Tax (Vigilance) and Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

He served in the Pune charge from 2012 to 2019, during which he held key positions including Commissioner of Income Tax (DR), ITAT, Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), and Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS). He has also held senior assignments in Gujarat and Delhi, including roles in the Investigation and Vigilance Directorates.

FPJ Shorts
Anger Erupts As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without DB Patil’s Name, Farmers And Project-Affected Families Launch Fresh Protests
Anger Erupts As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without DB Patil’s Name, Farmers And Project-Affected Families Launch Fresh Protests
Merry Flight-Mas: A New Era Ascends With NMIA Take Off
Merry Flight-Mas: A New Era Ascends With NMIA Take Off
PM Modi Says Abrogation Of Article 370 Fulfilled Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s Vision, Strengthened Unity, At Rashtriya Prerna Sthal Inauguration
PM Modi Says Abrogation Of Article 370 Fulfilled Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s Vision, Strengthened Unity, At Rashtriya Prerna Sthal Inauguration
Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift In Local Political Equations
Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift In Local Political Equations
Read Also
Traffic Diversions On Pune-Nagar Highway From Dec 31 For Koregaon Bhima Event; Check Details
article-image

Apart from his professional responsibilities, Shri Modi has a deep interest in Hindustani Classical Music. His assumption of charge is expected to further strengthen efficient, fair, and accountable tax administration in the Nagpur charge.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State-Level Literary Contest At Deogiri College On Dec 29–30

Beed: Man Assaulted With Sticks, Iron Pipe During Mhasoba Yatra Event; Video Goes Viral

Beed: Man Assaulted With Sticks, Iron Pipe During Mhasoba Yatra Event; Video Goes Viral

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3,170 Nomination Forms Sold In Two Days As Civic Poll Fever Peaks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3,170 Nomination Forms Sold In Two Days As Civic Poll Fever Peaks

Nanded Zone: 5.07 Lakh MSEDCL Consumers Owe ₹758 Cr In Pending Bills; Intensive Recovery Drive...

Nanded Zone: 5.07 Lakh MSEDCL Consumers Owe ₹758 Cr In Pending Bills; Intensive Recovery Drive...

Beed: Massive Fire Guts Sayaji Shinde’s Sahyadri Devarai Project; Thousands Of Trees Reduced To...

Beed: Massive Fire Guts Sayaji Shinde’s Sahyadri Devarai Project; Thousands Of Trees Reduced To...