'Where Is Naresh Arora After Ajit Pawar’s Death?' Asks NCP MLC Amol Mitkari | Fi;e Photos

Naresh Arora, the co-founder of DesignBoxed, the political consultancy firm associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) since 2024, is missing ever since Ajit Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash in Pune's Baramati on January 28, Amol Mitkari, the party's MLC, said on Wednesday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mitkari wrote in Marathi, “Where is this gentleman after (Ajit) Dada's plane crash? Is Maharashtra ignoring him? Because Maharashtra must now search for him after hearing his thoughts. #SearchOperation.”

Speaking to the media, Mitkari said, “Arora used to handle everything. He gave the pink jacket to Dada. He had given Dada a bouquet and put his hand on his shoulder. He was deciding the strategy of the party. Now, after Ajit Dada's death, he was seen only for a couple of days. Where is he now? I wondered, so I tweeted."

“I don't know whether he is in Maharashtra or outside the country. He was not seen anywhere after Sunetra Pawar's oath-taking. Actually, he should have been with us in this grief; he should have made some post or said something about it. But we have a question about where he is. He must have a contract, right?” he added.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar's nephew and NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar had claimed that Arora had arranged the ill-fated aircraft for the late leader. He also claimed that Ajit Pawar had plans to cancel Arora's contract worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

Since the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Arora has been working with the NCP. Ever since his arrival, the NCP has started using the pink colour in all its campaign material. Even Ajit Pawar was seen wearing pink jackets on several occasions. The colour, which is associated with feminine energy, is being used to reach out to women, a key electorate. This was reportedly to project Pawar as an urban leader as opposed to his rustic image.