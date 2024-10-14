What is New Mahabaleshwar? MSRDC's Vision for Hill Station Featuring Eco-Tourism with Zip-Lining, Trekking, Water Sports, Toy Trains and Cable Systems |

The development plan for the New Mahabaleshwar project, comprising 235 villages in four talukas of Satara district—Jawli, Mahabaleshwar, Satara, and Patan—has been released.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has been appointed as the special authority for the project, and this plan has been published on their behalf.

After publishing the draft, the MSRDC is seeking suggestions and objections from residents on the draft.

Here's how you can access the draft

The plan is available for viewing at the Satara Town Planning and Collector's Office, as well as the MSRDC office in Nagthane, Satara. Proposed since 2001, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken steps on a war footing for the integrated planning and development of his native area, focusing on eco-tourism and environmental conservation. It is stated that an area of 1,153 square kilometers will be designated for protected and sustainable development, along with biodiversity conservation.

Following the official process, the Corporation has prepared an "Environment Conservation-Oriented and Tourism-Inclusive Development Plan" for the Central and State Government's Western Ghats Sensitive Area, Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary, and Sahyadri Tiger Reserve Conservation Area. This plan includes guidelines for planning and development in the Satara Regional Plan and has been published for the suggestions and objections of citizens. After receiving feedback from citizens and experts, the final plan will be published after one month.

Here's what the plan is

The total area is divided into four planning divisions and 13 tourist sectors. A total of 20 Tourism Growth Centres (TGCs) will be established to effectively manage tourism development. Fourteen Eco-Production Centres (EPCs) will be established to stimulate economic growth and job opportunities for local communities. The plan includes 44 village clusters to improve access to essential services and amenities for residents. There will be no displacement of people or land acquisition; local communities will benefit through participation in tourism-related businesses. It will also have unique transportation options, including hill trains (toy trains), non-conventional vehicles, and cable systems. The plan also focuses on ecotourism, offering activities such as spiritual journeys, water sports, trekking, and zip-lining to enhance the local economy.