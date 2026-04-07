What Is GPR Technology That PMC Will Use? Pune Plans Smart Solution To Prevent Road Digging Damage | Sourced

Pune: In a major move to prevent repeated damage to essential underground services, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to use Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology before carrying out road excavation work across the city.

The decision comes after a rise in incidents where digging activities have damaged water pipelines, electricity cables, gas lines, drainage systems, and internet infrastructure due to the lack of accurate underground data. These disruptions have affected several parts of the city in recent weeks.

Currently, both government and private agencies undertake road digging after taking permission from PMC. However, in the absence of proper utility maps, excavation is often done without clear information, leading to frequent service interruptions and safety concerns.

Areas such as Baner, Wakad, Kothrud, Hadapsar, Aundh and Viman Nagar have reported multiple incidents. In some cases, damaged water pipelines disrupted supply, while cut electricity cables caused long power outages. Internet services were also affected, disrupting work-from-home routines. In one instance, a damaged gas pipeline created panic among residents.

To tackle this issue, PMC’s road department will now utilise GPR technology, which employs high-frequency radio waves to scan beneath the ground and create detailed images of underground utilities. This will help officials identify the exact location, depth and size of pipelines and cables before digging begins.

Rajesh Bankar, Chief Superintendent Engineer of the road department, said the technology will help the civic body create accurate underground maps, reducing avoidable damage and improving planning of projects.

Residents have welcomed the move, saying frequent digging and repairs not only cause traffic congestion but also affect daily life and lead to financial losses for businesses.

PMC has included GPR surveys in its Schedule of Rates, making it necessary for engineers to factor this technology into their project estimates and tenders. All ward offices have been directed to implement this rule strictly.