Pune: Sharad Pawar Backs Congress Right To Contest Baramati Bypoll, Says Won't Have Talks With Party Leadership

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar | File Image

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said the Indian National Congress party has every right to contest the Baramati Assembly by-election, making it clear that he will not ask them to withdraw from the race.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Pawar said there is no need to insist on an unopposed election. “Congress is a political party, and it can take its own decisions. In a democracy, if you want to contest an election, you must be ready to face an opponent,” he said.

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His remarks come at a time when the ruling Mahayuti alliance had been pushing for an uncontested election in Baramati following the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The possibility of an unopposed election ended after the Congress fielded its candidate, turning the bypoll into a direct political contest.

When asked whether he and his daughter, MP Supriya Sule, would campaign for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Pawar gave a brief response. “We have not fielded a candidate against her,” he said.

‘Won’t Speak To Congress’

He also ruled out speaking to the Congress leadership on the issue. Pawar said elections are a normal part of democracy, and multiple candidates contest in every poll.

At the same time, he acknowledged the emotional context of the by-election. He said there is deep respect for Ajit Pawar among the people of Baramati. Referring to his death earlier this year, Pawar said the loss is shared by the entire family.

“As the head of the family, it is our responsibility. That is why we decided not to field a candidate,” he said.

The Baramati by-election, scheduled for April 23, has now become a closely watched contest in Maharashtra politics.