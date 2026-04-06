'One Can Consider It...': Maharashtra Congress Sets 'Ajit Pawar-Linked' Condition For Baramati Bypoll Exit | WATCH

'Can Consider If...': Maharashtra Congress Sets 'Ajit Pawar-Linked' Condition For Baramati Bypoll Exit | WATCH |

Pune: The Maharashtra Congress on Monday said it 'can consider' withdrawing from the Baramati assembly bypoll if a first information report (FIR) is registered in connection with the plane crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

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In a video message posted by State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe on X (formerly Twitter), he addressed the criticism of fielding a candidate in Baramati, which has been an Ajit Pawar stronghold.

Londhe also slammed the BJP for playing politics and questioned, "After the death of Vasantrao Chavan from Nanded, wasn't an election held? After the death of Bhalake in Mangalvedha, wasn't an election held? There are many such examples that can be cited, where the BJP has conveniently played its politics."

Speaking on Ajit Pawar's death, he later added, "Even today, our candidates and the Congress party's stance is that you file the FIR in Maharashtra, in Baramati. Then, one can consider it, and then it will become clear what your real position is."

Read Also Who Is Akash More? Congress Candidate Set To Face Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar In Baramati Bypoll

Meanwhile, his statements came as the Congress on Sunday fielded its state unit secretary, Akash More, against Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati bypoll. While the Opposition NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) extended their support to allow the bypoll to be held unopposed, the Congress has maintained that it will contest it.

Baramati, considered a stronghold of the Pawar family, was expected to witness an uncontested by-election. Ajit Pawar was an eight-time MLA from Baramati. In the 2019 Assembly election, he had won the seat by a huge margin of 1.65 lakh votes, while in 2024, he retained the seat by a difference of more than 1 lakh votes, defeating his brother’s son, Yugendra Pawar. Efforts were also made by the ruling Mahayuti alliance to ensure that the by-election was held unopposed.

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