Pune: Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Warns Congress, Says Maharashtra Won’t Forgive If Party Contests Baramati Bypolls

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X @cbawankule

Pune: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday warned the Congress party against contesting the upcoming Baramati Assembly by-election. He said the party would face a crushing defeat if it entered the race.

Bawankule made the remarks while addressing a rally in Baramati. The event was held ahead of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar filing her nomination papers.

He said that people of Maharashtra would not forgive the Congress if it decided to contest. “You will face a defeat in Baramati so massive that you have never seen before,” he said.

The minister also praised the late leader Ajit Pawar. He said Ajit Pawar had won the hearts of people across the state. “Even today, his presence is felt at every step,” Bawankule said.

Speaking about Sunetra Pawar, he said she has the strength to lead Maharashtra forward. He added that she has already made her mark in both the legislature and the cabinet. He also referred to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that the goal is to secure a record victory in Baramati.

Bawankule urged the Congress party to stay away from the election. He said the bypoll is linked to public emotions and respect for Ajit Pawar’s legacy. He appealed to the party to support Sunetra Pawar instead of fielding a candidate.

He further said that Ajit Pawar had spent many years working alongside the Congress. Because of this, the party should respect his contribution. “I request with folded hands that Congress should not contest this election,” Bawankule said.

The Baramati by-election has now turned into a key political contest, with pressure mounting on the Congress over its decision.