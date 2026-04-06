Who Is Akash More? Congress Candidate Set To Face Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar In Baramati Bypoll

Who Is Akash More? Congress Candidate Set To Face Maha Dy CM Sunetra Pawar In Baramati Bypoll |

Mumbai: The Indian National Congress on Sunday announced Akash Vijayrao More as its candidate for the upcoming Baramati Assembly by-election, setting up a direct contest against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Who Is Akash More?

More, currently serving as secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, has a political lineage. His father, Vijayrao More, was a former Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. A lawyer by profession, More had previously contested the Assembly elections in 2014 and is known for his alignment with Congress ideology. His candidature has been approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Read Also Congress Fields Akash More Against Sunetra Pawar In Baramati, Ending Hopes Of Uncontested Election

According to reports, More is expected to file his nomination on Monday. His selection is being viewed as a calculated move by the Congress, particularly with an eye on mobilising support from the Dhangar community in the constituency.

NCP In Talks With Congress To Avoid Contest

The Baramati seat, located in Pune district, is widely regarded as a stronghold of the Pawar family. The by-election was initially expected to be uncontested, with senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare indicating that efforts were underway to reach out to Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, to avoid a direct contest.

However, the political dynamics appear to have shifted. Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut earlier dismissed reports of confusion within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance over seat-sharing for the bypolls. He maintained that Baramati traditionally belongs to Sharad Pawar and stated that elections are a matter of political self-respect.

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Raut also noted that the final call on Shiv Sena UBT’s participation would be taken by party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in alliance with the BJP, fielded Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati contest.

Why Is Baramati Facing Bypoll?

The by-election was necessitated following the sudden demise of former Maharashtra Deputy CM and Baramati's sitting MLA Ajit Pawar. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, polling will be held on April 23, 2026, with counting slated for May 4. The Baramati bypoll is expected to witness a keen contest, marking a key political battle in one of Maharashtra’s most high-profile constituencies.

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