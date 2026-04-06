Congress Fields Akash More Against Sunetra Pawar In Baramati, Ending Hopes Of Uncontested Election

The Congress has officially announced Akash More as its candidate for the upcoming Baramati Assembly by-election, setting up a direct contest against Sunetra Pawar. | Sourced

Mumbai: The Congress has officially announced Akash More as its candidate for the upcoming Baramati Assembly by-election, setting up a direct contest against Sunetra Pawar. With this move, attempts to make the election uncontested have failed.

Nomination and Strategy

Akash More is expected to file his nomination on Monday. The party’s decision is being seen as a strategic move, with Congress playing the “Dhangar card” in the constituency.

Speaking after the announcement, More said the party is contesting the election to uphold democracy and raise key issues. He stated that one of the central planks of his campaign would be demanding a police case and investigation into the alleged accident involving Ajit Pawar.

Condition for Withdrawal

“We are fighting this election to highlight important issues. If the government registers a case and initiates a probe into the accident, we will consider withdrawing our candidature,” More said.

The development has now shifted attention to other constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, particularly the factions led by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, and their stance on the bypoll.

Akash More, a lawyer by profession, comes from a political background. His father, Vijay More, was a former MLA. Akash More had also contested the Assembly election in 2014 and is known to be aligned with Congress ideology.

Baramati, considered a stronghold of the Pawar family, was expected to witness an uncontested by-election. Senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare had even indicated that efforts would be made to reach out to Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, to avoid a contest.

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