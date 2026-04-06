Mumbai News: 115-Year-Old Elphinstone Road Bridge Demolished After Complex Overnight Operation; 14 Trains Delayed

The bridge, built in 1911, is being demolished to make way for a new double-decker flyover as part of the Shivdi–Worli elevated corridor project. | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: The 115-year-old Elphinstone Road bridge connecting Parel and Prabhadevi was finally brought down on Sunday, with Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MAHARAIL) removing the last 37-metre span from the Central Railway section to complete the long-pending demolition. The bridge, built in 1911, is being demolished to make way for a new double-decker flyover as part of the Shivdi–Worli elevated corridor project.

Complex Engineering Operation

The demolition, carried out across nearly 20 corridor blocks, was a complex engineering exercise. MahaRail deployed three heavy-duty cranes with capacities ranging from 500 to 800 tonnes, hydraulic machinery, and four tower wagons, with more than 150 workers on site. Engineers faced several challenges, including corroded bearings, limited working space, and the unpredictable condition of the ageing structure. The Western Railway section was dismantled first, where four panels were removed in the initial phase. During the final mega-block on April 4–5, two main girders, each weighing about 25 tonnes, were removed.

However, the overnight block ran beyond schedule. The block, planned from 11:45 pm on Saturday to 5:45 am on Sunday, overshot by nearly 90 minutes after workers encountered difficulty cutting through rusted and dust-clogged bearings. The delay affected Sunday morning rail services, with around 14 local trains delayed and several mail and express trains running behind schedule.

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