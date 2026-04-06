Bandra East's Navpada Residents Get Relief As Western Railway Completes Drainage Upgrade Before Monsoon

Residents of Navpada in Bandra East, who have battled annual waterlogging for years, are set to get relief this monsoon. |

Mumbai: Residents of Navpada in Bandra East, who have battled annual waterlogging for years, are set to get relief this monsoon. Western Railway (WR) completed a long-pending drainage upgrade during a 36-hour mega block that began on Saturday, replacing a 36-year-old pipeline that had virtually stopped draining water during heavy rains.

Work Details and Capacity Increase

The work involved replacing choked 600mm RCC hume pipes laid in 1991–92 under Culvert No. 22 on the Bandra–Bandra Terminus line with four new 1,200mm diameter pipes using the open-and-cover method. Tracks were temporarily lifted to carry out the work. Around 500 metres of accumulated debris and silt was also cleared, increasing the drain’s discharge capacity by an estimated 200 per cent. The project was jointly planned by the BMC and Western Railway.

The same block was also used to overhaul Level Crossing Gate No. 18, a busy crossing linking Ghasbazar and Kherwadi, and to complete 28 Temporary Speed Restriction (TSR) works. Nearly 70 workers operated round the clock, supported by heavy machinery including poclain, JCB, hydra, and hiyova trucks.

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