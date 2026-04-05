Virar Station Platforms Widened And Extended For 15-Coach Trains Under MRVC's Quadrupling Project

Western suburban commuters are set for a smoother ride as the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has completed a major platform upgrade at Virar station under the ongoing Virar–Dahanu Road quadrupling project. |

Mumbai: Western suburban commuters are set for a smoother ride as the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has completed a major platform upgrade at Virar station under the ongoing Virar–Dahanu Road quadrupling project.

Platform Specifications

Platform Nos. 3A and 4A have been widened from 6.50 metres to 10.50 metres and extended to accommodate 15 coach local trains, up from the earlier 12 coach capacity. A new home platform, Platform No. 5A, has also been constructed on the western side. The entire work was completed in four months, a notably swift turnaround for a busy suburban station handling high-frequency services.

Western Railway, in coordination with MRVC, conducted a successful trial run of an EMU rake on the upgraded platforms on Sunday. The platforms are now set to be formally handed over to Western Railway, after which 15 coach services on the corridor can begin. The expanded capacity is expected to ease chronic overcrowding on one of Mumbai’s most congested suburban stretches, where passenger load has steadily increased over the years.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/