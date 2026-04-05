Mumbai Businessman's Domestic Helps Steal ₹1.16 Crore Gold & Silver Over Months; Case Registered At Tardeo

A major theft case has been registered at Tardeo Police Station after a 59-year-old businessman alleged that his domestic helps, along with their associates, stole gold and silver valuables worth ₹1.16 crore from his residence over several months. | Representative Image

Mumbai: A major theft case has been registered at Tardeo Police Station after a 59-year-old businessman alleged that his domestic helps, along with their associates, stole gold and silver valuables worth ₹1.16 crore from his residence over several months.

Complainant Details

According to FIR, The complainant, Manoj Dhanjibhai Solanki (59), a property consultant and resident of Tardeo, stated that the theft took place between February 2025 and November 2025 at his old residence located in Batliwala Agiary compound, Tardeo.

According to the complaint, Solanki had shifted to a new apartment in Suraj Apartment, Tardeo, around two years ago due to space constraints. However, he had kept a significant quantity of gold and silver ornaments, including family heirlooms and his late wife’s jewellery, locked in a cupboard at his old residence.

Domestic Helps Entrusted With Keys

Solanki had entrusted keys of the old house to his two long-time domestic helps Narayan Bhairav Pandit (31), a native of Bihar who had been working with the family for 13 years, and Kishan Kumar Singh (23), also from Bihar for periodic cleaning and maintenance. In November 2025, while retrieving ornaments for his son’s wedding, Solanki discovered that several gold and silver items were missing. Initially suspecting a mix-up during shifting, the family searched both houses but failed to locate the valuables.

Further suspicion arose when the family noticed the domestic helps purchasing expensive items and new clothes. A discreet check of their belongings allegedly revealed bank statements showing transactions worth ₹8–10 lakh.

Confession and Selling Route

Upon questioning, the accused domestic helps allegedly confessed to stealing the valuables in small quantities over time. They reportedly sold the stolen jewellery through a former employee, Ganesh Doifode, who in turn passed it on to a jeweller, Ganesh Nar.

Police said the jeweller allegedly melted the ornaments into bullion (gold granules) and sold them in the jewellery market, with the proceeds shared among the accused. The complainant further claimed that both Doifode and the jeweller admitted their roles. Written statements, transaction records, and WhatsApp messages, including receipts of melted jewellery, have been submitted as evidence.

Delay in Police Complaint

Despite the alleged confessions, Solanki initially refrained from filing a police complaint, as the accused had assured repayment of the stolen amount. Affidavits were also reportedly taken from the domestic helps acknowledging their involvement and promising compensation as per market value. However, after failing to recover the losses, Solanki approached the police and formally lodged a complaint on March 28.

Based on the complaint, Tardeo Police have registered a case against four accused the two domestic helps, the former employee, and the jeweller for theft, criminal breach of trust, and conspiracy. Police are currently verifying the evidence submitted by the complainant and tracing the proceeds of the crime. Further investigation is underway to recover the stolen property and determine the full extent of the conspiracy.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/