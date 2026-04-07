Pune: Woman Killed By Water Tanker In Wanwadi, Second Death In Three Days Sparks Outrage | Sourced

Pune: A woman was killed after being hit by a water tanker near the bridge after Raheja Gardens towards the military area in Wanwadi on Tuesday morning, triggering outrage among local residents and highlighting the alarming rise in tanker-related accidents in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Garcia Daniel. The incident occurred around 8:30 am when a tanker, reportedly belonging to Katke Water Tankers, struck the woman near Ganga Satellite. She died on the spot.

The incident has further intensified concerns as it comes just two days after the death of a young footballer, Aariz Shaikh, on April 5 in NIBM Annexe, where a speeding tanker had claimed his life. Back-to-back fatalities have raised serious questions about the unchecked movement of water tankers in residential areas.

Residents say the increasing number of tanker-related accidents points to a dangerous and recurring pattern in localities such as Wanwadi and Mohammadwadi, where heavy vehicles frequently operate without strict regulation.

Angry locals criticised the authorities, alleging a complete administrative failure in controlling tanker movement despite repeated warnings. They pointed out that large tankers continue to pass through narrow residential roads during peak hours without adequate monitoring, posing a serious threat to pedestrians and commuters.

Residents have demanded immediate restrictions on private tanker operations, stricter enforcement by the traffic police, and accountability of tanker operators. They warned that if urgent action is not taken, the rising trend of tanker incidents could lead to more preventable deaths.