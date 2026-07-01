What Is Gait Analysis? Forensic Technique Used In Gauri Lankesh Probe & Other Cases Now To Be Used In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case | Sourced

Pune: Pune Rural Police are considering using gait analysis as part of the investigation into the alleged murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal. The forensic technique, which analyses a person’s unique walking pattern, has previously been used in several high-profile criminal investigations, including the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.

Investigators are planning to conduct a gait analysis of accused Chetan Choudhary after CCTV footage from Lohagad Fort captured a person resembling him near the scene around the time of the incident. Police are also expected to recreate the sequence of events at the fort as part of the investigation.

What Is Gait Analysis?

Gait analysis is used when investigators are unable to establish a person’s identity through conventional methods such as facial recognition. The technique compares an individual’s walking style, posture and body movements with CCTV footage or other video recordings.

The method came into focus during the investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. Since the assailant’s face was concealed by a helmet, the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) recreated the crime scene after the arrest of accused Parashuram Waghmare. Investigators recorded his movements while he wore clothing similar to that seen in the CCTV footage, and forensic experts compared his gait with the surveillance videos as part of the investigation.

Recent Uses…

The technique was also used during the probe into the 2021 Saki Naka rape and murder case in Mumbai, reflecting its increasing use in complex investigations where suspects attempt to conceal their identities.

Forensic experts say gait analysis is generally used as corroborative evidence rather than as standalone proof. It is examined alongside CCTV footage, witness statements, digital evidence and other forensic findings.

As part of the process, investigators recreate the sequence of events at the crime scene in the presence of the accused. The exercise is video-recorded and carried out in the presence of independent witnesses. Experts then analyse factors such as the accused’s walking pattern, posture, body language, height and limb movement and compare them with footage collected during the investigation.

Read Also What Is Gait Analysis? Know The Forensic Technique Used In Ketan Agarwal Murder Probe

Examination Could Establish Certain Facts…

Police believe the examination could help establish whether the person seen in the CCTV footage is the accused. However, the findings will form only one part of the overall evidence collected in the case.

Ketan Agarwal died after falling from a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. The incident was initially treated as an accidental fall, but Pune Rural Police later registered a murder case and arrested Agarwal’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged partner, Chetan Choudhary. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the accused are yet to be tested in court.