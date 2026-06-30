What Is Gait Analysis? Know The Forensic Technique Used In Ketan Agarwal Murder Probe | Sourced

The Lonavala Rural Police on Tuesday said they would conduct a gait analysis of the accused, Chetan Chaudhary, in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

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What is Gait Analysis?

Gait analysis is the study of human movement while walking or running. It is mostly used by police to identify suspects captured in videos or CCTV footage. It helps analyse a person's walking pattern and is used to identify suspects by examining features such as stride length, posture and limb movement.

Chaudhary captured on CCTV at Lohagad Fort

According to the police, the analysis became necessary because Chaudhary was allegedly spotted wearing a hoodie to conceal his identity on the day of the incident at Lohagad Fort.

Reportedly, the police plan to recreate the CCTV footage by making Chaudhary wear a similar hoodie and walk through the same location at the fort in a similar manner.

The police will then compare Chaudhary's movements in the CCTV footage with the recreated video to determine whether the walking patterns match.

Police custody till July 3

Meanwhile, the Vadgaon Maval Court on Monday remanded accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to police custody till July 3 in connection with the case.

Advocate Vipul Dushing, representing Goyal, said the prosecution had sought seven days of police custody, but the court granted custody till July 3 after hearing submissions from both sides.

Earlier, the Lonavala Rural Police on Sunday seized Chaudhary's two-wheeler. According to police, the vehicle was allegedly used by him to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort. In addition to the two-wheeler, authorities also recovered the hoodie and headphones that the accused was allegedly wearing on the day of the incident.