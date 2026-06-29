Ketan Agrawal Murder Case: Pune Court Extends Police Custody Of Siya Goyal & Chetan Chaudhary Till July 3 | Video Screengrab

Pune: The Vadgaon Maval Court on Monday extended the police custody of accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary till July 3 in the Ketan Agrawal murder case. The extension gives Pune Rural Police four more days to continue their investigation into the alleged conspiracy behind the murder.

Police told the court that further custodial interrogation was necessary to verify fresh leads, confront the accused with technical and forensic evidence, and establish the sequence of events leading to the crime. Investigators are also examining digital evidence, including mobile phone data, chat records and location details.

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According to the investigation, Ketan Agrawal was allegedly murdered on June 18 at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. Police have alleged that Siya Goyal, Agrawal's fiancée, and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary conspired to kill him by pushing him into a deep gorge.

Police claim Agrawal and Goyal had got engaged earlier this year and were set to marry in the coming months. During the investigation, officers allegedly found that Goyal and Chaudhary had been in a relationship for several months and viewed Agrawal as an obstacle to their future together.

The case sparked widespread public attention after Agrawal's body was found following an outing to Lohagad Fort. Investigators allege that Goyal initially tried to mislead police by giving a false account of the incident, but inconsistencies during questioning led officers to uncover the alleged conspiracy.

During the remand hearing, the prosecution argued that more time was needed to recover additional evidence, verify the motive and determine the role of each accused. Accepting the submissions, the court extended the police custody of both accused till July 3.