Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune Court Extends Police Custody Of Siya Goyal & Chetan Chaudhary Till July 3

Pune court extends police custody till July 3. |

Mumbai: A court in Pune district on Monday extended the police custody of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, till July 3. The court called for further investigation into the case and highlighted the need to probe aspects such as the exact spot of the crime.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were produced before the court in Vadgaon Maval after their initial police custody ended.

Defence challenges arrest

According to reports, Advocate Vipul Dushing, representing Goyal, argued before the court that her arrest was illegal and carried out without valid grounds.

VIDEO | Lonavala, Maharashtra: Ketan Agarwal murder case accused Siya Goyal leaves after being produced before the court. Siya Goyal's defence counsel, Advocate Ashutosh Srivastava, says, "An extension of police custody is absolutely unnecessary in this case. The forensic… pic.twitter.com/AC7fFASjmF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2026

Ketan Agarwal, 26, a businessman and director in his family's real estate firm, was a resident of Gahunje near Pune. He was allegedly murdered by his fiancée and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, on June 18.

Initial reports had suggested that Ketan died after falling nearly 350–400 feet into a gorge while taking photographs during a trek at Lohagad Fort with his fiancée and other friends.

However, the police investigation later revealed that the incident was allegedly a pre-planned murder. According to investigators, Ketan had gone trekking at Lohagad Fort in Pune's Maval taluka with his fiancée and other friends when the alleged conspiracy was carried out.

Police said Ketan was engaged to Siya Goyal, the prime accused in the case, and the couple was scheduled to marry in November 2026. His family had reportedly made lavish wedding arrangements in Udaipur, including booking a luxury palace and arranging flights for guests.

Investigation continues

Following a detailed investigation, police arrested Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, in connection with Ketan Agarwal's murder. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

According to ANI, the Lonavala Rural Police have also seized a two-wheeler allegedly used by Chetan Chaudhary to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident. Investigators have also recovered the hoodie and headphones he was allegedly wearing at the time of the crime.

Fast-track court ordered

Meanwhile, following the incident, the Maharashtra government has ordered the setting up of a fast-track court. The government has also appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the public prosecutor in the case, ANI reported.

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