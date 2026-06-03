‘We’ll Dump Garbage In Commissioner’s Cabin’: Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Federation Warns PCMC

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Chikhali–Moshi–Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Society Federation has strongly opposed a proposal by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to stop collecting wet waste from large housing societies from 1st July 2026. The Federation has warned that if the decision is implemented without discussion, it will launch an agitation and dump garbage in the Municipal Commissioner's cabin.

A written memorandum has been submitted to PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi. The Federation has termed the proposed move unilateral, impractical, and unfair to housing societies.

What Does The Federation Say?

According to the Federation, the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016 require housing projects with more than 100 flats to install wet waste processing systems. It said these requirements should have been enforced when construction permissions and completion certificates were issued.

The Federation alleged that many large residential projects in Pimpri-Chinchwad received completion certificates despite not having the required waste-processing facilities. It claimed that the issue has been repeatedly raised with the civic administration over the years, but no effective action has been taken.

‘PCMC Should Hold Detailed Discussions’

The Federation further stated that stopping municipal collection of wet waste would place the entire responsibility on housing societies. It argued that many societies do not have sufficient space to install processing units and would face technical and financial difficulties in managing waste on their own.

The organisation has demanded that the Municipal Corporation hold detailed discussions with representatives of all housing society federations before taking any final decision. It said any policy affecting lakhs of residents should be implemented only after proper consultation and coordination.

‘Strong Protests Will Follow’

Federation president Sanjeevan Sangle said society owners cannot be made to bear the burden of a problem that should have been addressed during project approvals. He warned that if the Municipal Corporation proceeds with the decision without consulting residents, strong protests will follow.

"If the Municipal Corporation takes a unilateral decision and stops collecting wet waste from large societies without discussing it with us, we will have no option but to bring and dump the garbage in the Municipal Commissioner's cabin. We have been raising concerns about the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules and the responsibility of builders for several years. Instead of taking action on those issues, the burden is now being shifted onto society owners, which is unacceptable," Sangle said.