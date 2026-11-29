Water Supply Cut Hits Old Nashik, CIDCO; Housing Societies Turn to Private Tankers | Representational image (AI-generated)

Nashik: A city-wide water supply disruption due to urgent repairs to a major pipeline left residents of Old Nashik, Dahava Gaon, Panchavati, Gaothan and parts of CIDCO struggling to meet their daily water requirements on Tuesday.

Several housing societies in areas such as Gangapur Road, College Road, Indira Nagar and Makhmalabad were also forced to purchase water from private tankers as the disruption continued.

While the repair work on the water pipeline at Dwarka, undertaken on behalf of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB), was completed, the Nashik Municipal Corporation's (NMC) work at Mukane, Shivaji Nagar and Gangapur continued late into the night.

The civic body has stated that water supply will resume at low pressure from Thursday, with normal supply expected to be restored thereafter.

The disruption prompted residents to depend on stored water in overhead and underground tanks, while some households also purchased drinking water jars, adding to their expenses. Large gated communities and housing societies in Gangapur Road, Indira Nagar, Makhmalabad, Govind Nagar and Nashik Road increasingly relied on private tankers to meet their daily requirements.

Residents in parts of Panchavati, particularly near Hotel Jama, Hirawadi and Ganeshwadi, also faced severe shortages. Following requests from citizens, the NMC deployed its own water tankers in some areas. Meanwhile, residents of several neighbourhoods in Old Nashik, Panchavati and CIDCO had to search for alternative sources of water.

Tornanagar, Govindnagar, Saptashringnagar, Vijaynagar, Siddhivinayaknagar, Kamatwade, Indira Nagar, Upnagar, Ambadgaon, Panditnagar and Tantrachok were among the affected areas.

10% Increase in Demand for Water Tankers

The water supply shutdown also led to a rise in demand for private water tankers, with daily trips increasing by around 10%. Some tanker operators reportedly charged between ₹900 and ₹2,000, depending on the quantity of water supplied. A 6,000-litre tanker was available for around ₹1,000, while a 12,000-litre tanker cost approximately ₹1,800, adding to residents' expenses.

However, tanker operator Babu Mane said there was no significant surge in demand, as the NMC had informed citizens about the scheduled disruption in advance, allowing most households to store sufficient water.

Citizen Reactions

"We did not receive water supply in Ambadnagar on Tuesday, causing some inconvenience. We had stored drinking water the previous day, so that was not a problem. However, the shortage affected daily activities such as washing dishes and doing laundry," said Jyoti More, a resident of Ambadnagar in Panchavati.

"Although we booked a tanker for our housing society, it arrived only after the afternoon. Young children and elderly residents suffered the most. The administration should have ensured that tankers were made available on time," said Sunita Mundhe, a homemaker from Kamgar Nagar.

Sangita Shinde, a resident of Indira Nagar, said water stored in ground-level tanks during scheduled supply hours is distributed among residents to help them manage shortages. "Even a one-day interruption creates an artificial water shortage that continues for two days. We are also forced to purchase water," she said.