Water Lifeline For Hingoli: Kayathu River Dam To Divert Water To Isapur Reservoir | Sourced

Hingoli: Around 300 hectares of land will benefit from irrigation after the proposed high-altitude dam on the Kayathu River in the Kharbi area of Hingoli taluka is completed. The project will divert water through tunnels to the Isapur dam, providing irrigation support to farmers in the region.

According to officials, under the project, water from the Kayathu River will be transported to the Isapur dam. After completion, around 2 TMC of water will be stored, which will support irrigation in the surrounding agricultural land.

Experts said the project is expected to bring around 300 hectares under irrigation. Farmers will receive a permanent water source, which is likely to improve agricultural productivity.

Executive Engineer Prasad Lamb said, “The Kharbi High Altitude dam is under progress in a planned manner, and it will be completed in the given period. The officers and employees of various departments are working in coordination to complete the project in time. It is expected that the work will be completed in the next two years.”

Under the Upper Painganga project, there was an earlier plan to construct the Isapur dam on the Painganga River and another dam on the Kayathu River. However, the project on the Kayathu River was cancelled due to opposition from farmers. As a result, a scarcity of 199 TMC water arose in the Painganga project.

To compensate for this shortage, the Kharbi High Altitude dam and a plan to divert water to the Isapur dam were proposed.

Officials said the flood flow of the Kayathu River is 3,099.91 cubic metres per second, of which around 60 cubic metres per second will be diverted to the Isapur dam. Under the project, a scheme to bring around 17,502 hectares under irrigation has already been prepared.

District Collector Rahul Gupta visited the dam construction site on Saturday and inspected the work in progress. Officials briefed him about the progress of the project and future expansion plans.

Gupta also reviewed the Shenodi–Ramwadi irrigation project. Officials informed that around 5,000 hectares of land will come under irrigation through this project.