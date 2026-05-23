Water Leakage Inside Pune Metro During Rain Sparks Concerns Over Construction Quality | WATCH VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: Pune’s ambitious Metro project has come under scrutiny after videos showing water leakage inside an underground metro station went viral on social media following heavy pre-monsoon rainfall in the city on Friday.

The incident occurred during heavy rains that lashed Pune on Friday evening. The city experienced continuous rainfall for nearly three to four hours, resulting in waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas. Amid the rain, passengers in the underground section of the Pune Metro reported water leaking from the ceiling and walls at a station on the Shivajinagar-Vanaz route.

What Did Videos Show?

Videos shared online showed streams of water flowing inside the station premises while commuters stood nearby. The visuals quickly spread across social media platforms and triggered criticism against the metro administration. Several passengers expressed concern over safety and questioned the quality of the construction work.

The leakage has raised fresh doubts about the durability of the Pune Metro project, especially as the problem surfaced during the first major spell of pre-monsoon rain. Citizens questioned how a project built with thousands of crores of rupees could face such issues at an early stage.

Latest Incident Leads To Criticism…

The Pune Metro project is being developed through the joint efforts of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The metro was introduced as a major solution to Pune’s growing traffic congestion and public transport problems.

However, the latest incident has led to criticism from commuters and residents, many of whom demanded immediate inspection and repair work. Some passengers also voiced fears about travelling through underground sections during the monsoon season if such leakages continue.

Citizens on social media accused the authorities of poor planning and substandard work. Many users questioned whether proper waterproofing and safety checks had been carried out before opening the underground section for public use.

Metro Yet To Issue Statement…

The metro administration has not yet issued a detailed public statement regarding the cause of the leakage or the extent of the damage. Officials are expected to inspect the affected station and assess whether repairs are needed before further rainfall in the coming weeks.

The Pune Metro project has been projected as a major transformation in the city’s transport network. However, the recent water leakage incident has now created concern among commuters about passenger safety and the overall quality of the infrastructure.