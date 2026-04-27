VIDEO: Poor-Quality Work Exposed At Pune's District Court Metro Station As Wall Tiles Fall Off |

Barely one and a half years after the inauguration of Pune Metro’s District Court Metro Station, the wall tiles of the station were damaged and fell down, reflecting the shoddy work by the administration. The poor material used in the construction of the walls has triggered sharp criticism and raised serious concerns over construction quality and accountability.

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After the completion of the District Court station and the underground section of the Purple Line, it was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 29, 2024, and was projected as a major infrastructure milestone. However, early signs of deterioration are now casting a shadow over the project.

Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, Public Relations Officer of MahaMetro, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The structural integrity of the station is completely safe. The tile damage is superficial and part of regular maintenance. Additionally, it could be due to heat, too. The tiles were installed just for beautification. However, it will be repaired soon.”

Despite these assurances, the explanation has failed to convince many, with critics calling it an attempt to evade responsibility. Experts and citizens alike are now demanding an independent quality audit and strict action against contractors if negligence is found.

Commuters have strongly reacted to the damage, questioning how such issues could arise so soon after the inauguration. “If tiles are coming off within a year, it clearly shows poor-quality work. Authorities cannot brush this off as routine maintenance,” said Raghuvendra More, a daily passenger.

Another commuter remarked, “Today it’s tiles; tomorrow it could be something more serious. Especially in the rainy season, we have seen how rainwater enters the platform directly. This is public infrastructure built with taxpayers’ money. There must be accountability.”