Pune: AI-Based Alarm System Installed In Shirur Tehsil After Rising Leopard Sightings | Representative image

Pune: There was an atmosphere of fear among citizens due to the increased presence of leopards in Karandi, Shirur tehsil. Against this backdrop, the follow-up efforts by villagers and Police Patil Vandana Sabale have been successful, as the Maharashtra Forest Department has installed an artificial intelligence-based "Base Alarm System" in the village.

Now, as soon as a leopard is spotted in the area, a siren will sound, allowing villagers to be alerted immediately.

In the Karandi area, leopard sightings have been frequent over the past few days. The leopard had attacked livestock multiple times, and CCTV footage captured the animal roaming near houses and cowsheds in several locations. As a result, the safety of farmers, labourers, and school children had become a serious concern.

A demand was made to the Maharashtra Forest Department to install this system. Meanwhile, as soon as funds were sanctioned by the senior office, the system was installed in the Dhamari Road area.

An official test of this system was conducted recently. Present on this occasion were Beat Forest Officer Sopan Anasune; Police Patils Vandana Sabale; Disaster Management volunteers Mahesh Sabale Patil, Rahul Dhokale, Ganesh Tilekar of the Wildlife Rescue Team, Shubhangi Tilekar, Amol Kusalkar, and Rahul Gaikwad.

This system is based on artificial intelligence. When a wild animal comes within the range of the camera, the system analyses it and immediately sounds a siren. This will provide an early warning to farmers going to the fields at night or to citizens living in settlements that a leopard is nearby.

So far, such base alarm systems have been installed in 17 locations across Shirur taluka. Range Forest Officer Nilkanth Gavhane said that proposals for other villages have been sent to the senior office, and the system will be installed there as soon as funds are received.