WATCH: Woman Injured In Nashik Medical College Lift Mishap Dies During Treatment; CCTV Footage Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

Nashik: Jyoti Ahire, a contractual employee who was seriously injured in a lift mishap at Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College, run by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) institution, died late Monday night while undergoing treatment.

According to the information available, Ahire noticed an open lift door and, out of curiosity, leaned forward to look inside the empty shaft. At that moment, the lift suddenly descended from an upper floor. The impact trapped her head and neck, causing severe spinal injuries. She was rushed to the ICU, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

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However, the college administration clarified that the incident did not involve a passenger lift. It stated that the structure in question was a hoist trolley used for transporting surgical equipment drums.

A government electrical engineer who inspected the site reportedly found no evidence of mechanical failure or collapse of the trolley. The findings suggest that the victim had crossed safety barriers and entered a restricted area, and the accident occurred when she leaned into the trolley pathway, allegedly in violation of safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral on social media.