Pune Police Busted Major Drug Racket, 19 Accused Arrested & Narcotics Worth ₹58 Lakh Seized |

Pune police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, arresting 19 accused and seizing narcotics worth Rs 58.18 lakh during a special anti-drugs campaign conducted in April under Zone 7.

As part of the drive carried out between April 1 and April 23, police teams conducted 13 separate operations across multiple areas. During these actions, authorities recovered 289 grams of MD (mephedrone), 422 grams of ganja, and 260 grams of MD-mixed powder.

The operations were mainly conducted in areas under the jurisdiction of Airport, Chandan Nagar, Kharadi, Wagholi, Lonikand, and Lohgaon police stations.

The arrested accused includes AiTristan Prafull Kulkarni (30), Ubaid Ansar Khan (25) from Viman Nagar area, Venkatesh Gangappa Chavan (19), Sarthak Balraj Khandale (19), Amit Updesh Yadav (23), Sumit Sanjay Landge (25) from Chandan Nagar area, Praveen Punamchand Bijoi (22) from Kharadi, Yogesh Subhash Kanse (28), Nilesh Sadashiv Bhosale (36), Manvinder Shankar Singh (42), Ramesh Udararam Sutar (34) from Wagholi area, Punjaji Jaywant Chaudhary (40), Bhagirath Sajansingh Rajpurohit (28), Adinath Dashrath Shinde (29), Yogesh Laxman Chavan, Rajendra Keru Tele (35), Karan Sachin Mohite (21) from Loni Kal Bhor area and Shabnam Hanif Shaikh (34) from Lohgaon area.

During interrogation, one of the accused revealed that the contraband was sourced from Rajasthan. Based on this information, a special team was formed and sent to Rajasthan, where six more accused involved in supplying the drugs were apprehended.

Also Watch:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Somay Munde said, police have kept eyes on illegal trade of narcotics and business in the jurisdiction accordingly action has been taken. Further investigation is underway to trace the wider network involved in drug trafficking.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner Ranjankumar Sharma, and Additional Commissioner Manoj Patil. Deputy Commissioner of Police Somay Munde, along with officers and staff from Zone 7, played a key role in executing the drive.