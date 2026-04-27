Nashik: Hearing On Nida Khan’s Bail Plea In TCS Case Scheduled For May 2 | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Road court has reserved its order on the anticipatory bail application of Nida Khan, the main accused in the widely discussed TCS-related case involving allegations of sexual exploitation and forced religious conversion across the state. The matter will now be heard on May 2.



The hearing was conducted before Additional District and Sessions Judge Kedar Joshi at the Nashik Road court. Advocate Rahul Kasliwal argued on behalf of Nida Khan, while Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar represented the police and strongly opposed the bail plea. SIT chief Sandeep Mitke was also present during the proceedings.



In connection with the case registered at Deolali Police Station, the police have already arrested two accused, Danish Sheikh and Tausif Attar. However, Nida Khan, who is alleged to have instigated the accused, is still evading arrest.

The seriousness of the case has increased as additional charges under the Atrocities Act have been invoked. Whether Nida Khan will be granted bail or sent to custody will be decided on May 2.