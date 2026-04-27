Vande Bharat Express Suffers Minor Coach Derailment At Pune Platform, Passengers Escape Unhurt

Vande Bharat Train Derails While Entering Pune Railway Station; No Injuries Reported |

A minor derailment of the Vande Bharat Express caused panic among passengers at Pune Railway Station on Monday evening after the incident, though no injuries were reported.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm when the CSMT–Solapur Vande Bharat Express (22225) was entering platform number three.

Railway officials said that a trolley of the fourth coach (C15) derailed while passing through a diamond crossing, a section currently under upgrade as part of yard remodelling work.

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Passengers inside the train said they felt a sudden jerk and sound, which created fear for a few moments among them.

There was a loud noise and the coach shook suddenly. For a few seconds, everyone got scared as we did not know what had happened randomly, said Ramesh Kulkarni, a passenger travelling to Solapur. Kulkarni said, we were travelling with the wife and children, for a moment it felt very scary.

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Another passenger, Neha Sharma speaking with the FPJ shared a similar experience. People started looking at each other in panic. Some even stood up from their seats. But railway staff quickly came and told us everything was under control.

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Amit Patil another passenger highlighted, Railway authorities acted quickly after the incident. All passengers were safely evacuated from the train and shifted to a special rake so they could continue their journey without much delay. The railway staff handled the situation well. They guided us calmly and made sure everyone was safe.

Hemant Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relation officer said, no passengers were injured and safety protocols were followed immediately. Preliminary information suggests that the derailment happened at the crossing point, which is already planned for an upgrade.

The passengers have been evacuated and special arrangements will be done for them. Sooner the track will be cleared.