Vande Bharat Train Derails While Entering Pune Railway Station; No Injuries Reported |

Mumbai: One trolley of the fourth coach of the Vande Bharat Express, operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Solapur, derailed on Monday at a diamond crossing while entering Pune Railway Station platform at 19:30.

The crossing upgrade has been planned as part of the yard remodelling of the Pune station.

No passengers were injured, and all are safe.

Arrangements are being made to shift passengers to another rake for their convenience.

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/