 Vande Bharat Train Derails While Entering Pune Railway Station; No Injuries Reported
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Vande Bharat Train Derails While Entering Pune Railway Station; No Injuries Reported

A coach of the Mumbai–Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed while entering Pune Railway Station at a diamond crossing around 7:30 pm on Monday. The incident occurred amid ongoing yard remodelling work. No passengers were injured, and all are safe. Authorities are arranging an alternate rake for passengers.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Monday, April 27, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
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Vande Bharat Train Derails While Entering Pune Railway Station; No Injuries Reported |

Mumbai: One trolley of the fourth coach of the Vande Bharat Express, operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Solapur, derailed on Monday at a diamond crossing while entering Pune Railway Station platform at 19:30.

The crossing upgrade has been planned as part of the yard remodelling of the Pune station.

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No passengers were injured, and all are safe.

Arrangements are being made to shift passengers to another rake for their convenience.

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

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