Vande Bharat Train Derails While Entering Pune Railway Station; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: One trolley of the fourth coach of the Vande Bharat Express, operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Solapur, derailed on Monday at a diamond crossing while entering Pune Railway Station platform at 19:30.
The crossing upgrade has been planned as part of the yard remodelling of the Pune station.
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No passengers were injured, and all are safe.
Arrangements are being made to shift passengers to another rake for their convenience.
(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
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