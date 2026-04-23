Dedicated Vande Bharat Depot At Mumbai's Wadi Bunder Takes Shape Amid Fast-Track Execution, 15% Complete | file pic

Mumbai: Work on the dedicated Vande Bharat maintenance yard at Wadi Bunder has picked up pace, with around 15% of civil and signalling work completed so far.

Railway officials said tenders for mechanical and electrical systems have been finalised and execution is now underway, marking a key step in strengthening maintenance infrastructure for semi-highspeed trains.

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The project includes the development of five stabling lines, where Vande Bharat trainsets will be parked and serviced. A Central Railway (CR) officer confirmed the development.

“Civil work is progressing steadily, and parallel activities like electrical and mechanical installations are now moving to the execution stage,” the officer said.

A major component of the project is the construction of a large covered shed measuring 400 metres in length and 36 metres in width. The shed will be equipped with transparent polycarbonate sheets to allow natural light, along with solar tubes and roof ventilators to improve airflow and reduce energy consumption.

The existing inspection overhaul (IOH) shed will be extended by 70 metres and fitted with maintenance pits to facilitate undergear inspection of trains.

An approach road is also part of the plan. On the electrical side, the project includes installation of lighting within the shed, electrification of the extended sections, and setting up a substation to support overhead equipment (OHE) operations.

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OHE systems will also be installed on designated lines to enable testing of traction systems and positioning of Vande Bharat rakes. With the rising number of Vande Bharat trains, dedicated maintenance facilities are critical to ensure quick turnaround and reliability.

The Wadi Bunder yard is expected to reduce pressure on existing depots.