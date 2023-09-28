 WATCH VIDEOS: Pune's Ganpati Visarjan Procession Commences To The Beat Of Traditional Dhol Tasha Music
Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandal will begin its procession at 4pm

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Today marks the end of Pune's renowned 10-day-long Ganesh festival, with a massive gathering of devotees to witness the traditional immersion procession.

A total of 3,865 Ganesh mandals were registered in the city, with around 1,500 idols immersed before the tenth day, leaving approximately 2,300 idols to be immersed today.

The main immersion process began with Shri Kasba Ganpati Mandal, followed by the four other manache Ganpatis: Tambdi Jogeshwari Mandal, Guruji Talim Mandal, Tulshibaug Mandal, and Kesri Wada Mandal.

While the five manache Ganpatis hold ceremonial and historic significance, five prominent mandals, including Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandal, Akhil Mandai Mandal, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, Hutatma Babu Genu Mandal, and Shri Jilbya Maruti Mandal Trust, typically attract large crowds and immerse their idols towards the end of the procession. However, this year, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandal will begin its procession at 4pm.



