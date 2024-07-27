Watch Video: Pune's RESQ Charitable Trust Heroes Rescue Animals In Flood-Ravaged Areas | Video Screengrab

In response to the heavy rains that lashed Pune on Thursday, the RESQ Charitable Trust team was on the ground, responding to numerous calls for animals in distress. The helplines were inundated with calls throughout the day, with the majority of interventions required in areas near the rivers, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad regions such as Khadakwasla, Koregaon Park, Khadki, Poona Hospital, Shanivar Wada, Kasarwadi, Ravet, and Pimpri Market.

One particularly noteworthy rescue took place in a hutment area near Pimpri Market, where a woman was trapped in her house with 14 dogs and one cat, surrounded by chest-high water. The RESQ team, displaying remarkable bravery and expertise, managed to safely extract the woman and all the animals to safety.

Tuhin Satarkar, Head of Rescues, RESQ Charitable Trust, recounted the challenges faced during this rescue. He said, "Navigating through the narrow hutments where barely two people could walk side by side was extremely challenging with the chest-high water. The structures were rickety and didn’t provide great support as we navigated through. The lady was insistent that we first safely extract the dogs before she would accompany us, which added to the complexity of the situation. However, we managed to ensure the safety of all."

Throughout the day, over 30 animals received aid from the RESQ team. Several of these rescues were conducted in collaboration with the Fire Department, highlighting the importance of coordinated efforts during such emergencies.

Neha Panchamiya, Founder & President of RESQ Charitable Trust, reflected on the day's efforts. She said, "Although we are predominantly a wildlife rescue organisation, in times of natural disasters like these or when it requires technical expertise to rescue animals stuck in difficult situations, we always continue to provide support. Collaboration with the relevant municipal corporation and the fire department is crucial in such scenarios. Working in sync with these authorities ensures that we can offer comprehensive and effective support during emergencies."