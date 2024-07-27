Pune: Several Trains Cancelled From July 29 To August 1; Full List Inside

The Central Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains originating or terminating at stations in the Pune Division. This is due to special blocks for pre-NI (non-interlocking) and NI works for the commissioning of electronic interlocking at Daund on the Pune-Daund section of the Pune Division.
Some of the cancelled trains are as follows:
July 29 (Monday)
1. Train no 12025 Pune-Secunderabad Express
2. Train no 12169 Pune-Solpaur Express
3. Train no 01511 Pune-Baramati DMU
4. Train no 01487 Pune-Harangul TOD Express
5. Train no 11406 Amravati-Pune Express
July 30 (Tuesday)
1. Train no 17613 Panvel-Nanded Express
2. Train no 11421 Hadapsar-Solapur DMU Express
3. Train no 11409 Daund-Nizambad DMU Express
4. Train no 01522 Daund-Hadapsar DMU
5. Train no 12220 Secunderabad-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express
July 31 (Wednesday)
1. Train no 11041 Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Express
2. Train no 01529 Pune-Daund DMU
3. Train no 17630 Nanded-Pune Express
4. Train no 01525 Pune-Daund MEMU Passenger
5. Train no 12026 Secunderabad-Pune Express
August 1 (Thursday)
1. Train no 11042 Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Express
2. Train no 01488 Harangul-Pune Express
3. Train no 11025 Pune-Amravati Express
4. Train no 12158 Solapur-Pune Express
5. Train no 01528 Baramati-Pune DMU