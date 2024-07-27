Pune: Several Trains Cancelled From July 29 To August 1; Full List Inside | File Photo

The Central Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains originating or terminating at stations in the Pune Division. This is due to special blocks for pre-NI (non-interlocking) and NI works for the commissioning of electronic interlocking at Daund on the Pune-Daund section of the Pune Division.

📢Due to Pre-NI and NI works for the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Daund, the following trains will be CANCELLED from 29.07.2024 to 01.08.2024.



🔗Details of Train Cancellation in the creatives below. ⬇️#PuneDivision #TrainCancellations pic.twitter.com/xBoIlyDJeR — DRM Pune (@drmpune) July 26, 2024

Some of the cancelled trains are as follows:

July 29 (Monday)

1. Train no 12025 Pune-Secunderabad Express

2. Train no 12169 Pune-Solpaur Express

3. Train no 01511 Pune-Baramati DMU

4. Train no 01487 Pune-Harangul TOD Express

5. Train no 11406 Amravati-Pune Express

July 30 (Tuesday)

1. Train no 17613 Panvel-Nanded Express

2. Train no 11421 Hadapsar-Solapur DMU Express

3. Train no 11409 Daund-Nizambad DMU Express

4. Train no 01522 Daund-Hadapsar DMU

5. Train no 12220 Secunderabad-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express

July 31 (Wednesday)

1. Train no 11041 Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Express

2. Train no 01529 Pune-Daund DMU

3. Train no 17630 Nanded-Pune Express

4. Train no 01525 Pune-Daund MEMU Passenger

5. Train no 12026 Secunderabad-Pune Express

August 1 (Thursday)

1. Train no 11042 Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Express

2. Train no 01488 Harangul-Pune Express

3. Train no 11025 Pune-Amravati Express

4. Train no 12158 Solapur-Pune Express

5. Train no 01528 Baramati-Pune DMU