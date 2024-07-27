 Pune: Several Trains Cancelled From July 29 To August 1; Full List Inside
This is due to special blocks for pre-NI (non-interlocking) and NI works for the commissioning of electronic interlocking at Daund on the Pune-Daund section of the Pune Division

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Pune: Several Trains Cancelled From July 29 To August 1; Full List Inside | File Photo

The Central Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains originating or terminating at stations in the Pune Division. This is due to special blocks for pre-NI (non-interlocking) and NI works for the commissioning of electronic interlocking at Daund on the Pune-Daund section of the Pune Division.

Some of the cancelled trains are as follows:

July 29 (Monday)

1. Train no 12025 Pune-Secunderabad Express

2. Train no 12169 Pune-Solpaur Express

3. Train no 01511 Pune-Baramati DMU

4. Train no 01487 Pune-Harangul TOD Express

5. Train no 11406 Amravati-Pune Express

July 30 (Tuesday)

1. Train no 17613 Panvel-Nanded Express

2. Train no 11421 Hadapsar-Solapur DMU Express

3. Train no 11409 Daund-Nizambad DMU Express

4. Train no 01522 Daund-Hadapsar DMU

5. Train no 12220 Secunderabad-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express

July 31 (Wednesday)

1. Train no 11041 Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Express

2. Train no 01529 Pune-Daund DMU

3. Train no 17630 Nanded-Pune Express

4. Train no 01525 Pune-Daund MEMU Passenger

5. Train no 12026 Secunderabad-Pune Express

August 1 (Thursday)

1. Train no 11042 Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Express

2. Train no 01488 Harangul-Pune Express

3. Train no 11025 Pune-Amravati Express

4. Train no 12158 Solapur-Pune Express

5. Train no 01528 Baramati-Pune DMU

