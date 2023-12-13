WATCH VIDEO: Police Nab Interstate Copper Theft Gang In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Chikhali, ₹24 Lakh Worth Items Seized | Sourced

The Chikhali police have apprehended an interstate gang engaged in copper theft from small industries and workshops. Following a review of 200 CCTV footage recordings, the police managed to recover items valued at ₹24.45 lakh.

According to the police information, the arrested individuals include Abdul Kalam Rahman Shah (23), Yogesh Tanaji Chandane (26), Ravishankar Mahavir Chorchiya (23). Additionally, two minors associated with the gang have been detained.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the gang arrived in Pune with the objective of breaking into houses. They rented accommodations, executed crimes, and then returned to their hometown.

The accused strategically monitored locked industries at night, entering them to steal copper. Proceeds from these thefts were utilised for personal indulgence, and a portion was sent back to their families in Uttar Pradesh.

Dnyeshwar Katkar, the Senior Police Inspector of Chikhali police station, said, "Reviewing 200 CCTV recordings, we identified two individuals on a motorcycle involved in copper theft. Similar individuals appeared in footage from Mahalunge, Dighi, and Chikhali, confirming their role in multiple thefts. The gang sold the stolen goods to Abdul Shah, who played a key role, leading to his arrest. The police have resolved eight break-in cases and retrieved goods worth ₹24.45 lakh from the accused."

Given the rise in housebreaking incidents in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, housing several small industries and workshops, the police have heightened nighttime patrols.