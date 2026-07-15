WATCH VIDEO: Nashik Police Reconstruct Bhavli Dam Molestation Crime Scene With Arrested Accused | Sourced

The Nashik Police have taken swift and stern action regarding the life-threatening attack on a tourist family near Bhavli Waterfall. The accused were on Wednesday brought to the site to conduct a crime reconstruction and were paraded, sending a message of zero tolerance.

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Police brought the accused to the Bhavli Waterfall area and reenacted the entire sequence of events. This operation aimed not only to alleviate the fear among tourists but also to send a message reinforcing respect for the law.

The police delivered a clear message that those who terrorise tourists at tourist destinations will face severe punishment. Bringing the accused to the scene and demonstrating their presence has brought a sense of relief to both locals and tourists.

Police officials stated that the reconstruction was conducted to verify the specific roles played by the accused. The investigation is proceeding rapidly, and the accused will soon be produced in court.

This incident serves as a clear example of the administration's serious commitment to tourist safety.

What is the case?

A woman tourist was allegedly molested, and her family members were attacked by a group of hooligans at Bhavli Dam on Sunday, triggering outrage after a video of two men on a bike chasing the SUV of the family went viral.

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The 44-year-old woman stated in the FIR that she, her husband, son, daughter, a brother-in-law and two nephews were visiting a waterfall near the dam on Sunday when two youths whistled at her and started harassing her.

When her family members intervened, a group of men allegedly assaulted them, tore the woman's clothes and snatched away her mobile phone. When her husband tried to take back the mobile phone, they snatched away the 20-gram gold chain he was wearing and beat him up, the complaint said.

Case registered, 9 arrested

After managing to leave the spot, the family rushed to a police station and submitted a video of the incident to the police.

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A case was registered at the Igatpuri police station, and nine men were arrested on Tuesday.

Those arrested were identified as Vishal Bhatate (27), Aniket Manvedhe (24), Aniruddha Bhagde (25), Sagar alias Lokesh Gite (22), Vinod Borade (26), Sachin Adole (29), Arjun Adole (25), Devidas Bhagat (25) and Ajay Dalbhagat (20).

They were on Wednesday remanded to police custody till July 18.