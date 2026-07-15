Pune: Five Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Questioned For Liking Pakistani Gangster's Social Media Posts; ATS Probes Wider Network | Representational Image

Pune, July 15, 2026: Five residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad were questioned by the city's Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) after they were found to have liked social media posts and videos of Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti, who is suspected of having links to anti-India activities.

Police later let them off with a warning after finding no evidence of direct contact or involvement with Bhatti. They were advised to stay away from such online content in the future.

The questioning was part of a larger operation carried out by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), along with Pune City Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and Pune Rural Police. On Tuesday, teams conducted simultaneous raids at 65 locations across Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune district, during which around 50 suspects were questioned.

Police seized mobile phones and other digital devices for forensic examination. Investigators are analysing chats, social media activity and other digital evidence.

According to officials, the operation followed an earlier ATS probe across Maharashtra which found that several youths were allegedly in contact with Shehzad Bhatti through social media.

The raids covered areas including Kondhwa, Yerawada, Vishrantwadi, Kothrud, Parvati, Chakan, Mhalunge, Wakad, Chikhali, Alandi, Kudalwadi, Shirur, Shikrapur, Ranjangaon and Rajgurunagar.

Investigators suspect Bhatti was attempting to establish contact with Indian youths through social media platforms while operating from Pakistan. Similar networks had earlier come to light during investigations in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, prompting the ATS to examine possible links in Maharashtra.

Officials said 23 individuals identified as primary suspects are being directly questioned by the ATS. The remaining suspects are being interrogated by Pune City Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and Pune Rural Police. The findings will be shared with the ATS for further investigation.

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During the probe, investigators also found that one suspect had allegedly received money from Pakistan in his bank account. The transaction is now under detailed scrutiny.

Officials said many of the youths under investigation are unemployed, raising concerns that vulnerable individuals may be targeted through social media.

Senior ATS officials said the operation was launched following intelligence inputs about alleged attempts to radicalise and recruit Indian youths for anti-national activities. They added that strict legal action would be taken if any evidence of unlawful or terror-related activities is found during the investigation.