Maharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Searches, Questions 102 Over Alleged Pakistan Gangster Links

Maharashtra ATS teams conducted coordinated searches across the state while questioning 102 people over alleged links to Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 10, 2026: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday launched a statewide operation, questioning 102 people over their alleged links with Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti, who is suspected of using social media platforms to radicalise Indian youth and build a network for organised crime and anti-national activities.

The operation began at 7 am, with 58 ATS teams from all 14 regional units simultaneously conducting searches and inquiries at multiple locations across Maharashtra. Officials said those being questioned had allegedly come in contact with Bhatti through various social media platforms.

Online Network Under Scanner

According to the ATS, preliminary findings and intelligence inputs suggest that Bhatti, along with his associates — Abid Jat alias Abid Chhal, Ajmal Gujar, Hammad Memon, Rana Hunain and Ashraf Bashir Alam — has been attempting to expand his network in India through an organised online ecosystem.

Sources said several of those questioned were active followers of Bhatti's social media channels and were allegedly in direct or indirect contact with Bhatti-linked syndicates through Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp groups, encrypted messaging applications and other online platforms. Investigators also suspect that certain online gaming applications were being used as communication channels to establish contact, build trust and identify potential recruits for the Bhatti syndicate.

According to officials, many young people engage with and follow Bhatti because he projects a carefully crafted digital persona that blends religious nationalism, regional controversies and an aspirational lifestyle, creating an image of influence, power and success. Investigators alleged that such content is designed to appeal to individuals seeking identity, recognition, financial security or a sense of belonging, particularly those facing unemployment or other personal vulnerabilities. They claimed that promises of money, protection, quick financial gains and foreign connections were used to gradually build trust and draw individuals into the network.

Organised Crime Links Probed

Officials further alleged that social media content glorifying gang culture, violence and luxury lifestyles was being used to influence and groom recruits for organised criminal activities, including extortion, arms trafficking, targeted killings and possible terror-linked operations in India.

Investigators said cumulative inputs from central intelligence agencies indicate that Bhatti operates a transnational syndicate designed to expand its foot-soldier network deep inside India. The ATS has identified a command structure of overseas handlers managing the network that was allegedly attempting to create local sleeper cells and recruit agents to facilitate activities such as gathering sensitive information, drug trafficking and illegal arms movement.

Acting on these inputs, the ATS launched the coordinated operation to verify the nature of the suspects' contacts, examine digital evidence and determine whether any unlawful activities had been carried out.

Public Advisory Issued

The ATS also issued a public advisory urging citizens, particularly young people, to avoid interacting with unknown or suspicious individuals on social media. Parents have been asked to closely monitor their children's online activity and report any sudden behavioural changes or suspicious interactions to the police.

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The agency cautioned people against falling prey to promises of easy money or illegal assignments circulated online, warning that seemingly minor tasks could form part of larger anti-national or terrorist conspiracies. It also appealed to the public not to believe or forward provocative or misleading content on social media that could threaten national security or disturb law and order.

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