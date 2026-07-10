 Maharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Searches, Questions 112 People Over Alleged Pakistan Gangster Links
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Maharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Searches, Questions 112 People Over Alleged Pakistan Gangster Links

The Maharashtra ATS on Friday launched a statewide operation, questioning 112 people over alleged links with Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti. Officials said Bhatti allegedly contacted youths through social media to influence them towards anti-national activities. No arrests have been made, and the probe is focused on verifying digital evidence and the extent of the alleged network.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Friday, July 10, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
Maharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Searches, Questions 112 People Over Alleged Pakistan Gangster Links
Maharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Searches, Questions 112 People Over Alleged Pakistan Gangster Links | File Photo

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday launched a statewide operation, questioning 112 people over their alleged links with Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti, officials said.

The operation began around 7 am, with teams from all 14 ATS units conducting searches at multiple locations across Maharashtra. The identified individuals are being questioned at their residences as part of the ongoing investigation.

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According to officials, Bhatti allegedly used social media platforms to establish contact with youths and attempted to influence or incite them towards anti-national activities. Acting on these inputs, the ATS launched the coordinated operation to verify the nature of these contacts, examine digital evidence and determine whether any unlawful activities were carried out.

Questioning is underway, and officials said the investigation is focused on establishing the extent of the alleged network and whether any criminal offences have been committed. No arrests have been made so far.

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