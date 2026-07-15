Pune Robotics Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Molesting 14-Year-Old Student, Sent To Police Custody | Representational Image

Pune (Maharashtra), July 15: A robotics tuition teacher has been arrested by Pune Police for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl who had been attending his classes since childhood, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Arif Syed, was arrested after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at a local police station. A court has remanded him to police custody until July 17.

Pune City Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Milind Mohite said the alleged incident took place last month during a robotics class.

"A 14-year-old girl had joined a robotics class. A teacher named Arif Syed, who was conducting that robotics class, has molested her. An FIR regarding this has been received at the police station. He has been arrested, and police custody has been granted until July 17," DCP Mohite said.

The officer said the girl had been visiting the accused’s house for tuition since childhood, adding that the alleged incident came to light during a robotics session last month.

"That girl used to go to that teacher's house for tuition since childhood, but this attempt was made by him last month. Nothing has come to light so far. Now that we have police custody, further investigation is underway," he added.

Also Watch:

DCP Mohite also said a video related to the incident had surfaced, following which some members of the public allegedly attempted to assault the accused.

"There is no political connection to this case," the officer clarified.

Police are continuing their investigation and are examining available evidence as part of the probe. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)