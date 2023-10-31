WATCH VIDEO | Maratha Reservation: Protesters Set Tyres Ablaze On Pune-Bengaluru Highway Near Navale Bridge |

Pro-Maratha quota protesters on Tuesday blocked the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Navale Bridge and burnt tyres to press for the demand for reservation, police said.

Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests in different parts of the state seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

"A group of protesters blocked the road at Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway this afternoon, shouted slogans and set seven to eight tyres on fire," an official from Sinhgad Road police station said.

The movement of vehicles was initially stopped in both lanes and was partially restored later, he added.

The police, meanwhile, have beefed up security outside the houses and offices of politicians belonging to the Maratha community in Pune.

"We have increased security outside the houses and offices of political leaders belonging to the Maratha community," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Raja Ramaswami said.

Several organisations held agitations in support of the Maratha quota in different parts of the city.

The Maratha quota agitation has turned violent at several places in the state with protesters vandalising the houses of politicians from the ruling parties in different parts of the state. A curfew has been imposed in Dharashiv district and parts of Beed district after large-scale violence and arson.

