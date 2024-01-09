Watch Video: Man Found Dead Inside Car Submerged In Manas Lake In Pune's Bhugaon | Video Screengrab

A man was found dead in the back seat of a submerged car in Manas Lake near Hotel Sarovar in Pune's Bhugaon area, a police official confirmed on Tuesday. Identified as Ramdas Harichandra Pawar (40), a resident of Ambegaon, his identity was established through an Aadhaar card found in a bag at the scene.

According to the police, "Locals noticed the rear of a white Skoda car (MH 14 CY 0010) floating in Manas Lake around 8:30am on Monday. They promptly alerted the helpline number 112. Acting swiftly on the information, under the guidance of Mulshi tehsildar Ranjit Bhosale, Police Inspector Manoj Yadav from Paud Police Station, along with Mulshi Disaster Management Committee's Pramod Balkawde and Police Naik Siddharth Patil, reached the spot. The submerged car was recovered, revealing a body in the back seat along with an Aadhaar card that confirmed the man's identity."

Subsequently, the Paud police station, under the Pune rural police jurisdiction, registered an accidental death case and initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the man's demise. An official emphasised the suspicious nature of the death and mentioned awaiting the post-mortem report. Further investigation includes a comprehensive inspection of the car for additional clues.