 WATCH VIDEO: Car Erupts In Flames Near Petrol Pump In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
WATCH VIDEO: Car Erupts In Flames Near Petrol Pump In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident, a car erupted in flames near a petrol pump in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Bhosari area on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch Video:

A video of this incident has gone viral on social media. It shows thick plumes of smoke billowing into the atmosphere as the car caught fire around 1:30pm.

The incident took place on Bhosari-Alandi Road near Gavhane Petrol Pump.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Besides, a major catastrophe was averted, as the incident took place near a petrol pump, which could have led to a severe disaster.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

