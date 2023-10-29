WATCH VIDEO: 69th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav Scheduled For December 13-17 |

The 69th edition of the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav will be held from December 13 to 17 at the Maharashtriya Mandal Krida Sankul in Mukundnagar, announced Shrinivas Joshi, Executive President of Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal.

This annual music festival, dedicated to the renowned Indian classical vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, is a highly anticipated event for both Pune residents and music enthusiasts worldwide. Since its inception in 1953, the festival has been a cornerstone of classical music for nearly seven decades, drawing audiences from various age groups and backgrounds.

Known for its exceptional classical music performances, the festival showcases a mix of renowned artistes and promising talents. While this year's lineup has yet to be revealed, attendees can expect a diverse range of ragas, rhythms, and melodies that will captivate the audience.

The 68th edition of the festival took place from December 14 to 18, featuring mesmerising performances by artistes such as Amjad Ali Khan, Prabha Atre, Mahesh Kale, Sid Sriram, and many others.