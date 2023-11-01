 WATCH VIDEO: 6 Slum Dwellings Gutted In Fire In Katraj's Gokul Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH VIDEO: 6 Slum Dwellings Gutted In Fire In Katraj's Gokul Nagar

WATCH VIDEO: 6 Slum Dwellings Gutted In Fire In Katraj's Gokul Nagar

The precise cause of the fire remains undetermined

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
WATCH VIDEO: 6 Slum Dwellings Gutted In Fire In Katraj's Golkul Nagar |

Around 10 am on Wednesday, a fire broke out in Gokul Nagar on Katraj-Kondhwa Road, resulting in the complete destruction of at least six slum dwellings and substantial material losses. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Upon receiving the news of the fire, the fire brigade swiftly dispatched four fire engines and three water tankers to the scene. Firefighters arrived to find a significant blaze in the slum area. They immediately initiated efforts to contain the fire from all sides, successfully bringing it under control in approximately thirty minutes. During the incident, one gas cylinder burst, but the fire brigade personnel promptly removed the other six cylinders to prevent further complications.

The precise cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Watch Video:

Read Also
Maratha Reservation: 500 Protesters Booked For Blocking Pune-Bengaluru Highway, Setting Tyres Ablaze
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maratha Reservation: Pune's Market Yard Closes In Support Of Reservation Demand; See Pics

Maratha Reservation: Pune's Market Yard Closes In Support Of Reservation Demand; See Pics

Maratha Reservation: Internet Services Suspended In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Liquor Sale Banned

Maratha Reservation: Internet Services Suspended In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Liquor Sale Banned

Pune: PMC's Online Auction Of Firecracker Stalls Yields Record ₹39 Lakh In Just Two Days

Pune: PMC's Online Auction Of Firecracker Stalls Yields Record ₹39 Lakh In Just Two Days

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Invites Citizens' Suggestions For Future...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Invites Citizens' Suggestions For Future...

AI-Powered Interface To Simplify PhD Admissions At Savitribai Phule Pune University

AI-Powered Interface To Simplify PhD Admissions At Savitribai Phule Pune University