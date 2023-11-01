WATCH VIDEO: 6 Slum Dwellings Gutted In Fire In Katraj's Gokul Nagar

WATCH VIDEO: 6 Slum Dwellings Gutted In Fire In Katraj's Golkul Nagar |

Around 10 am on Wednesday, a fire broke out in Gokul Nagar on Katraj-Kondhwa Road, resulting in the complete destruction of at least six slum dwellings and substantial material losses. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Upon receiving the news of the fire, the fire brigade swiftly dispatched four fire engines and three water tankers to the scene. Firefighters arrived to find a significant blaze in the slum area. They immediately initiated efforts to contain the fire from all sides, successfully bringing it under control in approximately thirty minutes. During the incident, one gas cylinder burst, but the fire brigade personnel promptly removed the other six cylinders to prevent further complications.

The precise cause of the fire remains undetermined.

