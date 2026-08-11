WATCH: Stray Dogs Attack Child In Pimpri-Chinchwad, CCTV Captures Incident; PCMC Faces Questions Over Rising Dog Bites | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A young child was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the Chinchwade Nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday. This incident has once again raised concerns about the growing menace of stray dogs in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The attack, involving four to five dogs, was captured on a CCTV camera.

The child was surrounded by the dogs when nearby residents rushed to the spot and rescued him. Their timely intervention helped prevent a serious incident. The attack has again brought the issue of stray dogs into focus. Pimpri-Chinchwad citizens have demanded immediate action from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

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Stray Dog Menace In PCMC…

The incident comes at a time when the number of dog bite cases in the city has been rising sharply. PCMC recorded 38,004 dog bite cases in the financial year 2025-26. In the first four months of the current financial year, from April to July 2026, another 13,615 cases have been reported.

The figures show a sharp increase over the past decade. PCMC recorded 10,165 dog bite cases in 2015-16. The number increased to 10,533 in 2016-17, 13,558 in 2017-18 and 14,842 in 2018-19.

The number fell to 12,751 in 2019-20 but rose again to 13,832 in 2020-21 and 13,892 in 2021-22. It then increased sharply to 18,500 in 2022-23, 24,169 in 2023-24 and 28,099 in 2024-25.

The highest annual figure so far was recorded in 2025-26, when 38,004 dog bite cases were reported. This was an increase of 9,905 cases, or 35.25 per cent, over the previous year.

The pace has continued in the current financial year. With 13,615 cases reported in just four months, the average is around 3,404 cases every month. If the same pace continues, the city could record more than 40,000 dog bite cases in 2026-27.

‘Boy Was Saved Because He Was Smart’

Local corporator Shekhar Chinchwade said incidents involving stray dogs have become a regular occurrence in the city.

“Two or three days ago, three dogs ran after a small boy here. He was smart and had a bag in his hand. He swung it around when he saw the dogs. He ran and shouted, and people came to his help. That is why his life was saved,” Chinchwade said.

He said the issue had already been raised by corporators during the first general body meeting of the PCMC.

“During the first general body meeting, all corporators said that measures must be taken regarding stray dogs. The Commissioner had said that the dogs would be sterilised and kept together in a large reserved PCMC compound. Proper arrangements for food and water would also be made. But six months have passed, and nothing like this has happened,” he said.

Chinchwade also referred to a recent incident in Chikhali in which six to seven stray dogs allegedly attacked a young girl.

“She struggled with those dogs for around three minutes. Such incidents happen every day in Pimpri-Chinchwad,” he said.

He demanded a proper census of the stray dog population and immediate action by the civic body.

“There is a group of dogs at every junction. They chase vehicles, bite people and chase women. Women cannot step outside alone at night. A permanent solution will have to be found,” Chinchwade said.

‘Steps For Sterilisation Ongoing’

PCMC officials, meanwhile, said steps are being taken to increase the capacity of the city’s dog sterilisation programme.

Sandeep Khot, Deputy Commissioner of the PCMC Veterinary Department, said the number of cages at the dog sterilisation centre in Nehru Nagar would be increased. The department’s manpower would also be increased, and sterilisation surgeries would be stepped up.

“Six stray dogs from the Chikhali area have been caught,” Khot said.

The civic body has also stressed that medical treatment is available for people bitten by dogs. Dr Laxman Gofane, health medical officer of PCMC, said citizens bitten by dogs are given preventive rabies vaccines.

“People injured in dog attacks are provided the vaccine free of cost at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. Ten thousand vials of the vaccine are purchased every year, and an adequate supply is available at the hospital,” Gofane said.

However, the continued rise in dog bite cases and repeated attacks on children have increased pressure on the civic administration to strengthen its stray dog control measures. Citizens and corporators are now demanding that sterilisation, population monitoring and management of stray dogs be carried out on a larger scale to prevent further attacks.