‘Pune Has Failed As A City’: X User’s Post On Traffic & Roads Sparks Debate, Gets Support From Punekars | AI-generated

Pune: “Pune has failed as a city.” An X user’s post criticising the city’s traffic, roads, public transport and civic infrastructure has sparked a debate on social media, with several users agreeing with the concerns raised.

X user Ninaad Pai, who said he was born and raised in Pune and still owns houses in the city, shared a lengthy post expressing frustration over the condition of the city.

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“Pune has failed as a city. And it genuinely hurts to type that as someone born and raised here who still owns houses here,” Pai wrote.

He described the city’s traffic situation as “pure, unending hell” and criticised political leaders and government agencies over what he described as a lack of solutions to the city’s problems.

Pai also questioned the functioning of the Pune police and traffic police, saying their social media posts did not reflect the situation faced by citizens on the roads.

He further criticised the city’s infrastructure projects and the focus on roads and flyovers, arguing that more road infrastructure was leading to more vehicles and congestion.

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‘RFD Project Is A Catastrophe’

“The RFD project is a catastrophe that’s actively worsening the urban heat island effect. Trees get felled at random and left rotting for weeks. There is no real public transport. Nothing serious is even planned. Just more roads, more digging, more flyovers, all of which do one thing: invite more cars and more chaos,” he wrote.

Pai also blamed motorists for worsening the situation, saying traffic violations and aggressive driving had become common.

“Native or migrant, it doesn’t matter. Everyone drives like they own the entire street. Pure lunacy. Zero accountability. Never admit a mistake. Never improve,” he wrote.

He said he had witnessed poor driving in Pune since childhood but felt that road rage and everyday frustration had increased in recent years.

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‘Lawless Driving In The City Since I Was A Kid’

“I’ve seen lawless driving in this city since I was a kid in the passenger seat. It was never good. But at least back then people didn’t turn every small inconvenience into full-blown road rage,” he wrote.

He ended the post by asking other Pune residents whether they too had become frustrated with the city.

The post drew support from several other users, who shared their own concerns about traffic, civic infrastructure and the city’s development.

X user Dr Mandar Paranjpe agreed with the post and said the situation was disturbing because people could not see a clear solution.

“All this is very true and disturbing because one can’t see light at the end of the tunnel. Total non-coordination between various agencies, very low government staff, and vested interests of politicos and babus. Very, very poor and pathetic citizen values are some reasons,” Paranjpe wrote.

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‘Senseless Development’

Another X user, SM Bhagwar, described the city’s development as “senseless”.

“Yes, I see what you see: senseless development!! No one will have a good quality of life in the next 10 years,” the user wrote.

Dilip Hardikar also agreed with the criticism and raised concerns about roads and traffic in Baner.

“I agree. My MLA and corporators have been doing nothing about bad roads and bad traffic for several years now. All I expect are pothole-free, plain roads with proper banking so that water does not accumulate; well-lit roads; footpaths; and traffic cops to regulate traffic in Baner,” Hardikar wrote.

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‘Always Blaming Government Is Not Right’

However, not everyone blamed the government for Pune’s traffic problems.

X user Siva Kumar said citizens also needed to take responsibility for traffic violations.

“It is true, but always blaming the government for everything is not right. People should also have common sense. Motorists sway from one end to another without any sign. Driving in the opposite and wrong direction is very common. Also, this is done by the same techies and educated people,” he wrote.

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The discussion comes amid growing public concern over traffic congestion in Pune. Despite several infrastructure projects being completed or planned in the city, residents continue to report congestion at major junctions and on key roads.

The debate on X reflects a wider question facing Pune whether the city’s expanding road infrastructure is keeping pace with its growing vehicle population and whether better public transport, traffic enforcement and coordination between civic agencies are needed alongside new road projects.