Watch: Siya Goyal's 'Death Stare' At Media After Middle Finger Gesture Triggers Fresh Row In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case | Video Screengrab

Pune: Siya Goyal, one of the main accused in the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal, drew fresh attention on Friday after she was seen giving what many described as a “death stare” to media cameras while being escorted by police.

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Siya was brought to the Government Hospital in Vadgaon for a medical examination before being produced in court. Siya was surrounded by the police, waiting inside a building several feet away from the media, and cameras caught her staring right at the journalists without saying a word.

The incident came a day after another controversial moment outside the Vadgaon Maval Court. While being taken back to the police station on Thursday, Siya was seen raising her middle finger towards media personnel covering the case. Videos of both incidents quickly spread on social media, triggering strong reactions from users.

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Many people questioned her behaviour online. “She knows she is going to get released. She must be laughing internally. Hence, this behaviour,” one user wrote on X. Several others also criticised her actions, while some urged people not to draw conclusions before the trial is complete.

What’s The Case?

The case relates to the death of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Vishal Agarwal, who died after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Ketan, a resident of Lodha Belmondo in Gahunje, was engaged to Siya, and the couple was reportedly set to marry later this month.

The incident was initially believed to be an accidental fall. However, Pune Rural Police later claimed the death was a planned murder. Police have alleged that Siya conspired with her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, and others to kill Ketan.

According to investigators, Siya wanted to end her engagement and continue her relationship with Chetan. Police allege the accused spent weeks planning the crime by studying Lohagad Fort through Google searches, YouTube videos and digital maps. They also claim deleted chats, call records, location data and CCTV footage form part of the evidence collected during the investigation.

Multiple Attempts To Kill…

Police have further alleged that the accused made more than one attempt to kill Ketan before the incident on June 18. Investigators claim the final plan was executed after an alleged meeting between Siya and Chetan at a Pune café on June 17, where they believe the murder was finalised.

The investigation has also involved crime scene reconstruction, forensic examination of mobile phones, recovery of deleted digital data and gait analysis to match the movements of the accused with CCTV footage. Police are also probing whether more people had prior knowledge of the alleged conspiracy.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. They are currently in 14 days of judicial custody after the court declined to extend police custody.

The investigation is ongoing. The allegations made by the police have not yet been tested in court, and all accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

(With Inputs From PTI)