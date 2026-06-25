'Had Asked Ketan Agarwal To Not Proceed With Marriage': Siya Goyal During Police Questioning

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Pune: Siya Goyal, accused in the death of her fiancée, wanted to call off her engagement with Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, but he continued to pursue the relationship with Goyal despite her objections, investigation has revealed.

During the questioning, Siya told cops from Pune Rural Police that she informed Ketan she did not wish to continue the relationship and urged him not to proceed with the planned marriage, according to Hindustan Times.

However, she added that Ketan continued to pursue the relationship and remained committed to wedding preparations despite her objections.

Fort staffer's account

Another detail has come to light in the case that a staff member at Lohagad Fort, who claimed that Siya Goyal appeared frightened rather than relieved when informed that Ketan was still alive after falling into the gorge, according to News18.

Besides, a police official at the fort identified as Rahul said Siya’s screams after the incident on June 18 alerted the authorities, and when they reached the spot, the 20-year-old told them that Ketan had fallen off the cliff while clicking photographs. Rahul added that while Siya was in a state of panic, there were no tears in her eyes, according to a report by News18 Marathi.

Investigation and CCTV evidence

According to investigators, the motive behind the alleged crime was Goyal’s relationship with Chaudhary and her reluctance to go ahead with her planned marriage to Agarwal.

CCTV footage from the fort area led to a key breakthrough in the case. Investigators spotted a man wearing a hoodie despite the scorching heat, following Agarwal and Goyal shortly before the incident, which raised suspicion. After analysing footage and social media photographs, police identified the man as Chaudhary.